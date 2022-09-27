Facts

14:47 27.09.2022

Zelensky appoints Ukraine's ambassador to Malta, dismisses ambassadors to Switzerland, Netherlands – decrees

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the Vatican Andriy Yurash as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Order of Malta concurrently.

Corresponding decree No. 671/2022 of September 27 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

In addition, Zelensky dismissed from his posts the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands and concurrently Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Maksym Kononenko, as well as Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland and concurrently Ambassador of Ukraine to Liechtenstein Artem Rybchenko.

Relevant decrees No. 669/2022 and No. 670/2022 are also dated September 27.

As reported, Yurash and Kononenko were appointed ambassadors to the Vatican and the Netherlands, respectively, by Zelensky's decrees in 2021, Rybchenko was appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland by decree of the fifth President Petro Poroshenko in 2018.

Tags: #decree #ambassadors

