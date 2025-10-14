Zelenskyy: Russian citizenship of some individuals confirmed – relevant decisions prepared for them. Decree signed

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The presence of Russian citizenship in some individuals has been confirmed, and appropriate decisions have been prepared regarding them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after a meeting on the security situation in some regions.

"The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported on counteraction to Russian agent networks and collaborators in frontline, border regions and in the south of our country. The presence of Russian citizenship in some individuals has also been confirmed - appropriate decisions have been prepared regarding them. I signed the decree," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

In addition, the participants discussed the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The President thanked the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Listko, for his effective work and set the following tasks for him.

"Documents on this will be available soon," Zelensky added.

The head of state's message does not mention which individuals are in question and what positions they hold.

As reported, earlier on Tuesday, a petition to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, published on Zelenskyy's website on October 13, has already gained more than 27,000 votes, which is more than the 25,000 for its consideration by the head of state