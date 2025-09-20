Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted by decree an NSDC decision on security and defense spending in the 2026 state budget. Decree No. 692/2025 was published on the president’s official website Friday.

The NSDC decision, put into force by the decree, provides for:

the possibility of adjusting 2026 spending on national security and defense depending on the military-political situation;

measures to ensure timely and full funding in 2026 for security and defense agencies to cover service pay for military personnel, enlisted and officer ranks, and police officers;

continuation in 2026 of efforts to attract additional sources of military-technical assistance for Ukraine; priority funding in 2026 for the security and defense sector’s key activities;

development and approval by March 1, 2026, of a State Target Defense Program for the Development of Weapons and Military Equipment through 2031.

The decree took effect upon signing.