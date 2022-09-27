Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 550 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, September 27, amounted to about 57,750 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 16 tanks and 24 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 2,306 units and 4,881 units, respectively.

During the day, nine artillery systems of the occupiers, one multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), three air defense systems and 19 units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. An enemy aircraft and seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,378 artillery systems, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 175 air defense systems, 3,730 vehicles and tankers, 131 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 261 aircraft and 224 helicopters were destroyed, 977 drones and 241 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions," the summary says.