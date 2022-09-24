Facts

12:43 24.09.2022

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

1 min read
The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine and together with its partners in the world it will reject whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce, U.S. President Joe Biden has said.

"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine. Russia's referenda are a sham – a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia," reads the text of his statement on the website of the White House.

Biden emphasized that the U.S. stands with its partners around the world – "and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter – in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce."

"We will continue to support the Ukrainian people and provide them with security assistance to help them defend themselves as they courageously resist Russia's invasion," he said.

Tags: #usa #biden

