Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Canadian Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau reacted and condemned the atrocities of the Russian military in Izium (Kharkiv region) and declared his readiness to help the Ukrainian people in the future.

"The reports of mass graves in Izium, Ukraine are horrifying and heartbreaking. Canada condemns these abhorrent atrocities. We'll keep working with partners to hold the perpetrators to account, and we'll continue to be there for the people of Ukraine," Trudeau said on Twitter on Saturday.