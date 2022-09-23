Facts

17:03 23.09.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

1 min read
Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the war against Russia, Ukraine loses about 50 of its servicemen every day.

"We have estimates of losses per day, they are not accurate. It is almost 50 people per day. But these are not exact numbers, because it is not known how many soldiers and civilians remained on the territory," Zelensky said in an interview with a number of French media, reports Ouest France newspaper.

At the same time, according to the president, he has accurate data on losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but does not want to disclose them.

"The main issue is accurate data. I have data that I receive and that are provided to me. We need to be very careful with the numbers, because we are talking about human lives. The position of our military is not to provide the exact number of killed or wounded Ukrainian servicemen," the Ukrainian president said.

As Zelensky noted, the losses of the Ukrainian military are five times less than the losses of Russian soldiers.

Tags: #ukraine #loses

MORE ABOUT

13:50 23.09.2022
Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

13:18 21.09.2022
Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

12:25 20.09.2022
EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

15:40 19.09.2022
Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

11:34 17.09.2022
Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

18:32 15.09.2022
Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

14:13 15.09.2022
Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

13:07 15.09.2022
Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

10:46 15.09.2022
Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany

Putin seeks to restore USSR, death of people is part of plan – Zelensky in interview with Alain Delon

Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

Maasikas: Ukraine will get all our help to win war, have Russian war criminals prosecuted

Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

Podoliak sees disproportionate mobilization in Russia’s republics as ethnic cleansing

Kyivstar, lifecell operators resume communication in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

AD
AD
AD
AD