Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the war against Russia, Ukraine loses about 50 of its servicemen every day.

"We have estimates of losses per day, they are not accurate. It is almost 50 people per day. But these are not exact numbers, because it is not known how many soldiers and civilians remained on the territory," Zelensky said in an interview with a number of French media, reports Ouest France newspaper.

At the same time, according to the president, he has accurate data on losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but does not want to disclose them.

"The main issue is accurate data. I have data that I receive and that are provided to me. We need to be very careful with the numbers, because we are talking about human lives. The position of our military is not to provide the exact number of killed or wounded Ukrainian servicemen," the Ukrainian president said.

As Zelensky noted, the losses of the Ukrainian military are five times less than the losses of Russian soldiers.