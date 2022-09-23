Podoliak sees disproportionate mobilization in Russia’s republics as ethnic cleansing

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called on representatives of national minorities of the Russian Federation to sabotage the mobilization and noted its disproportionate intensity in national republics.

“Disproportionate mass forced conscription in national republics of Russia – Buryatia and Yakutia – is a real ethnic cleansing of local population from the Moscow. Time for RF ethnic groups to remember their national dignity and not send their children to die in someone else's war,” Podoliak said on Twitter Friday.