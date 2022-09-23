Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Mobilized Russian citizens will die in Ukraine for the sake of the ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to fight and for whom they are pieces of meat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the annual Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy.

"Even I am now, the president of a country that defends its freedom and against the Russian military who came to us, but even I am now saying that they [Russian mobilized] people, and for him (Putin) they are pieces of meat," Zelensky said.

"I would not like to say that the war will end when these people, whom he sends to war, end, I believe that the war must end earlier, but someone should talk some sense into the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian president said, answering questions.

According to him, the issue is not in the declared mobilization of 300,000 people, since in Russia all the months of the war there was a hidden mobilization.

"People were forcibly mobilized, they were thrown here to die. When the cadre officers ran out, they started taking different pensioners, when the pensioners ran out, they started taking young cadets – these are just children who came here to die for the sake of the ambitions of one person in the world who wants to fight. He will send these people, he doesn't care how many of these people there are," Zelensky said.

He added that Putin definitely never tells the truth, and then his words do not coincide with his actions.

"For us, the war will end when we get our own back, and we don't need anything extra," the President of Ukraine also stressed.