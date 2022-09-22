Facts

14:38 22.09.2022

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

1 min read
UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

Britain will sustain or increase military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes, British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

"And that's why – at this crucial moment in the conflict – I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine, for as long as it takes. New UK weapons are arriving in Ukraine as I speak – including more MLRS rockets. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails," Truss said, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Tags: #uk #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

14:14 08.09.2022
New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

13:34 27.08.2022
Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

17:38 25.08.2022
Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

10:42 11.08.2022
UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

16:15 21.07.2022
UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

15:11 15.07.2022
UK seeks urgent clarification from Ukraine, Russia on reports of British aid worker's death – media

UK seeks urgent clarification from Ukraine, Russia on reports of British aid worker's death – media

15:43 09.07.2022
Defense Secretary of UK visits Ukrainian military arrived for training

Defense Secretary of UK visits Ukrainian military arrived for training

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

LATEST

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

AD
AD
AD
AD