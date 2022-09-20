Facts

14:53 20.09.2022

Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

Ukraine seeks to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991, there can be no agreement based on territorial concessions from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The key moment for Ukraine is the restoration of our territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991. There can be no agreement based on territorial concessions from Ukraine," Kuleba said at a panel discussion of the Council on Foreign Relations, while visiting the USA.

Commenting on Russia's possible signals about alleged readiness for negotiations, the minister urged, first of all, to ask why the Russians are sending or will send such signals. According to him, this may indicate the difficult situation of the Russian Federation at the front and the desire to buy time.

The minister once again called on the governments of European countries to explain to their own citizens that the cause of the economic and energy challenges facing Europe is not Ukraine or sanctions against the Russian Federation. The root cause of the problems is Russian armed aggression, which threatens both Ukraine and the EU, Kuleba stressed.

"We even heard proposals to launch Nord Stream 2 to improve the situation, but just look at the situation with Nord Stream 1. Canada and Germany decided to ease certain restrictions on the Russian Federation, and this did not help them in any way. Russia continues to create problems with gas supply. There are still many challenges ahead, but we will jointly confront them," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

