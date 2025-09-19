Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/5904

Approximately 60% of the heating networks' pipelines at JSC Kryvy Rih CHPP are ready, but all necessary work will be finished by the start of the heating season, believes Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"The work is approximately 60% complete. This is less than the national average and less than at Kryvy Rih Thermal Networks, where this indicator is 80%. The Kryvy Rih CHPP needs to accelerate the work. We raised the issue of increasing the number of repair teams and the scale of the work. I am sure that by the beginning of the autumn-winter period we will complete all the work and complete it smoothly," Kuleba said during the Question Hour to the Government on Friday.

He explained that today more than 100 repair and restoration teams are involved at the Kryvy Rih CHPP to replace the heating networks, and the work is primarily carried out in areas of damage where hydraulic tests need to be carried out. According to Kuleba, the government is conducting weekly monitoring of the implementation of the tasks set.

Before that, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko noted that she had been to the Kryvy Rih CHPP and was familiar with the situation.