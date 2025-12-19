Mexico will continue to support Ukraine's diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace – Stefanchuk

Mexico will support Ukraine's diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced.

"I have had a telephone conversation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Congress, Kenia Lopez Rabadan... We agreed that a just and lasting peace is only possible on the basis of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. I received assurances that Mexico will continue to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving peace, as well as a confirmation of the understanding that Ukraine strives for justice and security," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He noted that Mexico is an important partner for Ukraine and its position is extremely valuable on the international stage.

According to him, the creation of a friendship group with Ukraine in the Mexican Congress—one of the first in the new convocation—is an important signal for further interparliamentary cooperation. Stefanchuk also spoke about an agreement to deepen dialogue between the parliaments to support peace efforts.

"We separately discussed the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children. I invited Mexico to join the International Coalition for their return, at least as an observer," the speaker said.

Stefanchuk and Rabadan confirmed their mutual interest in continuing direct contacts and exchanged invitations.

"I invited Ms. López Rabadan to visit Ukraine as an important and historic step in developing relations between our countries," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added.