On Monday, September 19, Russian invaders fired at Kryvy Rih district from a multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) in the evening, there were no casualties, head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul said.

"The arrival of the MLRS [it looks like Tornado one] in Kryvy Rih district. No casualties," he wrote on the Telegram channel.