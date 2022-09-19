Russia puts world on brink of nuclear disaster – Ukraine's energy minister

Rocket fire on the territory of the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant by Russian troops puts the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Russia, in desperation, is putting the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster seeking to achieve at least some concessions in its energy blackmail of Europe. The world must finally give a tough rebuff to the terrorist country. It is still not too late and a nuclear disaster is only a threat, which, unfortunately, every day becomes more real," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, it is necessary to increase efforts to counter Russian aggression to stop nuclear terror in Ukraine.

"If nuclear winter comes, the problem of high electricity prices will cease to be relevant," Haluschenko said.