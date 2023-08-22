Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

The energy infrastructure of Ukraine is being prepared for efficient operation in winter, they are working out a quick response to possible emergency situations, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said during a working trip to Lviv region, the press service of the Energy Ministry reports.

"The energy system will be ready for winter, there are all the necessary resources to pass the heating winter season without power outages. However, the consequences of enemy terrorist attacks, which we cannot predict, are not ruled out. The goal of the enemy is to achieve a blackout in Ukraine. Last winter, we learned a lot in terms of holding the power system, but enemy strikes can be modified," Haluschenko said.

He stressed that in the absence of new serious damage due to shelling, it is not planned to impose restrictions on the supply of electricity to consumers.

"If there are blackouts, they will be the result of attacks on our energy system and will be temporary," the minister added.