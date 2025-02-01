Energy minister discusses with US Ambassador participation of US business in energy development

Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine/3533

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry's Telegram channel, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the process of restoring and developing the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular with the participation of American business.

"The development of nuclear energy is the key to Ukraine's energy security and independence, and the participation of American partners in the implementation of relevant projects is extremely important," Haluschenko said during the meeting.

The head of the Ministry of Energy noted that Russia continues attacks on facilities of the electricity transmission and distribution system, in particular substations. He familiarized the American side with the needs of the energy sector, and also noted the extreme importance of air defense systems for the protection of energy facilities.

It is reported that the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in early December 2024 between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in ensuring the sustainability of Ukraine's energy system was also discussed.

The U.S. Ambassador noted the prospects for the development of Ukrainian-American cooperation at the business level, and also stressed the importance of continuing corporate governance reform in Ukrainian energy companies.