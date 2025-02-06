New version of bill on Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 removes all contradictions - Energy Ministry

The updated draft of the law, which will launch the completion of two power units of Khmelnytsky NPP, has removed all comments and contradictions that MPs had regarding the first version, believes Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko.

"We corrected the bill. It passed the energy committee. It seems to me that its version removes all, let's say, concerns. And now the question is whether the parliament will vote or not. And this is the question of whether Ukraine needs generation or we will live in an electricity deficit. That's all," the minister said in a blitz interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, asked how he intends to continue working with the parliament to promote the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP-3, 4.

According to him, Bulgaria is unlikely to extend Ukraine's permit to purchase reactor units, which expires on March 11, if the law is not voted on.

"Unfortunately, there is a different coalition in parliament today, and there is a pro-Russian story there. And one of the demands, as I understand it, was that they do not extend this permit. Therefore, today everything is in the hands of the Ukrainian parliament. If it adopts the law, then we will have more than 2 GW of generation. If it does not adopt it, we will not," Haluschenko emphasized.

He added that recently there has been a lot of manipulation around this law.

"But my only interest is that the state does not have a shortage of electricity. When these units are launched, most likely, I will not even cut that red tape. But the question is not about me, but about what the state needs. If the parliament registers a resolution on dismissal with the explanation "for favoritism of nuclear energy", yes, that's what it says there, then I am proud of it. Because the whole world is moving in this direction," the minister noted.

As reported, during a speech in parliament in January, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said that Ukraine had already spent approximately $2.5 billion on Khmelnytsky NPP-3, 4 in the mid-1990s.

At an urgent meeting on January 16, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services supported the bill (No. 11392), which, in particular, grants permission to Energoatom to purchase equipment from Bulgaria necessary for the construction of units No. 3 and 4 of Khmelnytsky NPP.

However, the bill was not considered on the last day of the January session.

According to the approved Cabinet of Ministers' order No. 579-r dated July 26, 2018 on the feasibility study "Construction of power units Nos. 3, 4 of Khmelnytsky NPP," the total estimated cost of construction in prices as of May 5, 2017, including construction work, equipment, furniture and inventory, and other expenses, is UAH 72.34 billion. In addition, the cost of the first nuclear fuel loading is UAH 4.47 billion.

At least EUR600 million is required to purchase equipment in Bulgaria.