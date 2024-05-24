Facts

16:31 24.05.2024

We won't have light without nuclear energy, so we'll develop it – Energy Minister

We won't have light without nuclear energy, so we'll develop it – Energy Minister

Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko insists on the need to develop nuclear energy in Ukraine and expresses concern about the negative perception of this process in society.

“I just ask you to hear me. Without nuclear energy, we will not have light. I just don’t understand why nuclear energy projects cause such a perception. If we can build blocks Nos. 3 and 4 of Khmelnytsky nuclear plant, that’s extra 2.2 GW into the system. And we will do this. We will do this, simultaneously developing solar, wind, and any other types of alternative generation,” the minister said during the hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday.

At the same time, the minister noted that, given the geographical location of Ukraine, during the winter solar generation is “close to zero.”

“Therefore, we need to understand that in winter the sun will not help us much in maintaining the energy system, especially under fire. Thank God, we have nuclear energy, and we will develop it,” the minister emphasized.

