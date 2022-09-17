Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Spain sent five transport planes of the Spanish Air Force with ammunition for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Spanish Ministry of Defense officially announced that on September 9, 2022, a T-23 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force took off from the Torrejon de Ardoz air base [Madrid] and transports large-caliber field artillery ammunition to Ukraine. This is already the fifth flight with weapons transferred to Ukraine by Spain in recent days. Last week, four flights took off from a base in Roti [Cadiz] with the support of an ally country. In total, the cargoes carried out these days amount to 75 pallets of large-caliber ammunition," the message said on Facebook.

In addition, in response to the appeal of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine during the last ministerial meeting in Prague, the Spanish Ministry of Defense sent a truck with medical supplies.

Also, in response to a request from the Ukrainian authorities regarding materials and uniforms for the winter, twenty trucks with equipment have already left Spain, which were prepared during August by the logistics unit of the Spanish army.