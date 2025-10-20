Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The Ukrainian and Spanish foreign ministers discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy resilience, including military-technical cooperation, as well as Spain's contribution to the PURL and SAFE programs.

Sybiha thanked Spain for its announced energy assistance to Ukraine—70 generators, which will soon arrive.

“We agreed to continue deepening and expanding our bilateral cooperation, in particular its humanitarian aspect such as the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools and providing summer retreats for our children,” Sybiha said on X.

The Minister thanked Spain for its continued support and added that he “is looking forward to welcoming in Kyiv soon.”

Sybiha discussed the bilateral agenda with the Greek Foreign Minister, as well as recent and upcoming geopolitical events. “We agreed that the path to peace should not be at Ukraine’s expense and aggressor must not be rewarded. It is important that Greece supports EU sanctions policy as part of peace efforts,” he said on X.

Sybiha also briefed his counterpart on the high-level Ukrainian-American dialogue and Ukraine's vision of the peace process.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its experience with its partners and allies, including best practices in military technology, particularly drones.

