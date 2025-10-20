Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:06 20.10.2025

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

2 min read
Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The Ukrainian and Spanish foreign ministers discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy resilience, including military-technical cooperation, as well as Spain's contribution to the PURL and SAFE programs.

Sybiha thanked Spain for its announced energy assistance to Ukraine—70 generators, which will soon arrive.

“We agreed to continue deepening and expanding our bilateral cooperation, in particular its humanitarian aspect such as the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools and providing summer retreats for our children,” Sybiha said on X.

The Minister thanked Spain for its continued support and added that he “is looking forward to welcoming in Kyiv soon.”

Sybiha discussed the bilateral agenda with the Greek Foreign Minister, as well as recent and upcoming geopolitical events. “We agreed that the path to peace should not be at Ukraine’s expense and aggressor must not be rewarded. It is important that Greece supports EU sanctions policy as part of peace efforts,” he said on X.

Sybiha also briefed his counterpart on the high-level Ukrainian-American dialogue and Ukraine's vision of the peace process.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its experience with its partners and allies, including best practices in military technology, particularly drones.

“We agreed to continue deepening and expanding our bilateral cooperation, in particular its humanitarian aspect such as the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools and providing summer retreats for our children,” Sybiha said.

Tags: #mfa #spain #greece

MORE ABOUT

13:11 20.10.2025
Spain to send new batch of generators to Ukraine on the eve of winter

Spain to send new batch of generators to Ukraine on the eve of winter

19:46 16.10.2025
Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

19:11 16.10.2025
Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns new wave of repression by Russian invaders against Crimean Tatar people

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns new wave of repression by Russian invaders against Crimean Tatar people

18:40 15.10.2025
Greece may help with air defense – Zelenskyy

Greece may help with air defense – Zelenskyy

20:19 14.10.2025
Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

13:47 11.10.2025
Ukraine, UAE aim to strengthen cooperation and long-term partnership

Ukraine, UAE aim to strengthen cooperation and long-term partnership

20:01 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

20:35 02.10.2025
Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

20:14 26.09.2025
Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

19:14 26.09.2025
Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

AD
AD