Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said after the discovery of a mass burial site in Izium, Kharkiv, region, that the Russian army will face justly dreadful retribution.

"More than 400 bodies were found at the mass burial site in Izyum. With signs of torture, children, those killed as a result of missile attacks, warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers. Deprived of everything human. You won't run away. You won't hide. Retribution will be justly dreadful. For every Ukrainian, for every tortured soul," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that 450 graves are located at the site of mass burial of people in de-occupied Izium.