Facts

16:30 16.09.2022

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile over Uman during the latest air raid, there is minor damage to several non-residential buildings, people were not injured, head of Cherkasy regional military administration Ihor Taburets said.

"During the last air raid in Uman, air defense went off. Fortunately, people were not injured. There are minor damage to several non-residential buildings and an emergency shutdown of power supply facilities. Soon their work will be resumed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #uman #missile

