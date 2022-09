Kryvy Rih again subjected to missile attack – Vilkul

Kryvy Rih was again subjected to missile attacks by Russian invaders on Thursday, head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul said.

"Kryvy Rih is under a missile strike. Stay in shelters," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

He urged citizens "not to film or post anything on social networks."