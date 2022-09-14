Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, is present as an honorary guest at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg at the report of President of the European Commission, Ulsula von der Leyen, on the state of the European Union.

Zelenska entered the meeting room accompanied by Presidents of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The President of the European Commission is dressed in a yellow jacket and a blue blouse, with a ribbon in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on the lapel of the jacket. A lot of European commissioners and deputies attached the same ribbon. Both, Vice-President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, came in a yellow dress and a blue jacket, and Commissioner Kadri Simson in a blue dress and a yellow jacket.

Before the meeting, Zelenska, von der Leyen and Metsola were photographed against the background of the plenary hall, after which the First Lady of Ukraine, together with the President of the European Commission, took seats in the presidium.

Metsola said that she is pleased to welcome President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to the European Parliament with a speech on the state of the European Union, and also expressed very special honor to welcome Olena Zelenska on the symbolic day.

The audience greeted these words with prolonged applause and standing up.

"Dear Olena, we are with you and your people," the President of the European Parliament assured.