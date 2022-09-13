Zelensky urges world to respond to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

After Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Russia to be recognized as a terrorist state, toughen sanctions and accelerate the provision of air defense systems.

“Yesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure... Russian missiles hit precisely those objects that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our country,” Zelensky said in his traditional video address on Monday.

“This is a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they react to the defeat of Russian troops in Kharkiv region. They can't do anything to our heroes on the battlefield, and that's why Russia is directing its vile strikes against civilian infrastructure,” the president said.

According to him, “we still need to strengthen our cooperation in order to overcome Russian terror.”

“Russia must be designated a terrorist state. Strengthen sanctions - the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. Increase aid to Ukraine, and above all speed up the provision of air defense systems,” he said.