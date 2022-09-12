Kyiv waiting for air defense, missile defense supplies for Ukraine after strikes on critical infrastructure – Podoliak

An obligatory response to attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure should be the supply of air defense and missile defense systems, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

“Russia cannot fight on battlefield, so it fights against civilians. Terrorist attack on Kharkiv CHPP on September 11 – not the last strike on crucial infrastructure and an attempt to deprive people of heat/light. World’s mandatory response — air/rocket defense for Ukraine,” he said on Twitter Monday.