Facts

15:07 12.09.2022

Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

2 min read
Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 1,800 invaders in the southern direction, more than 500 armored vehicles, 122 tanks, two aircraft, two helicopters and about ten cruise missiles, Head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Pivden (South) Task Force Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"In these two weeks, we can report that we have eliminated more than 1,800 invaders, more than 500 armored vehicles, 122 tanks, two aircraft, two helicopters and about ten cruise missiles in the southern direction alone, with which the enemy tried to defeat our area of ​​​​responsibility," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

In addition, she added that Ukraine had been working for a long time and powerfully to inform the units of the occupying forces through correspondence, reporting by other verbal and radio methods of information on how they can get out of the so-called "special operation" in which they are involved.

"That is, to make your unit incapacitated, in particular, how to spoil the equipment a little so that it is impossible to use it, how to lay down your arms correctly, how to go to the exchange point and save your life," Humeniuk said.

Tags: #war #pivden

MORE ABOUT

15:05 12.09.2022
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

12:50 10.09.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

13:22 09.09.2022
AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

12:59 09.09.2022
Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

12:29 09.09.2022
Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

12:24 09.09.2022
Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

10:41 09.09.2022
Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

09:28 09.09.2022
Zelensky: AFU liberate more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukraine from Russian occupation since Sept 1

Zelensky: AFU liberate more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukraine from Russian occupation since Sept 1

11:50 08.09.2022
Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

17:07 07.09.2022
Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate over 20 settlements during day – General Staff

Zelensky to Russian authorities: Ukraine will be with electricity, gas, water and food, but without you

Course for long-term support of Ukraine enshrined, development of three-level air defense system/missile defense among most important priorities at Ramstein-5 – Reznikov

LATEST

Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate over 20 settlements during day – General Staff

Stefanchuk expects Ukraine to be ready for talks on full EU membership by late 2022

Yermak: Ukraine needs enough missile defense systems to protect itself, Europe from Russian missiles

Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

Zelensky: Millions of reasons to say thank you to everyone involved in 200 days of Ukrainian resistance

IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

Zelensky to Russian authorities: Ukraine will be with electricity, gas, water and food, but without you

AD
AD
AD
AD