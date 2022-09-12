Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 1,800 invaders in the southern direction, more than 500 armored vehicles, 122 tanks, two aircraft, two helicopters and about ten cruise missiles, Head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Pivden (South) Task Force Natalia Humeniuk has said.

In addition, she added that Ukraine had been working for a long time and powerfully to inform the units of the occupying forces through correspondence, reporting by other verbal and radio methods of information on how they can get out of the so-called "special operation" in which they are involved.

"That is, to make your unit incapacitated, in particular, how to spoil the equipment a little so that it is impossible to use it, how to lay down your arms correctly, how to go to the exchange point and save your life," Humeniuk said.