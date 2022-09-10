Facts

13:03 10.09.2022

Peoples, who defend freedom, should be as close as possible – Zelensky on situation on Ukrainian-Polish border

Peoples, who defend freedom, should be as close as possible – Zelensky on situation on Ukrainian-Polish border

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his intention to remove barriers on the Ukrainian-Polish border that hinder citizens and companies.

Speaking about the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv, he noted in a traditional video message on Friday evening that “they also talked today about our bilateral cooperation with EU countries. In particular, this concerns the mitigation of procedures at our border.”

“We must remove the barriers that still hinder our citizens and companies. Peoples who together defend European freedom should be as close as possible. It is known that there are certain difficulties and queues at the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the president noted.

According to him, he “discussed this with the Polish Prime Minister today – we agree on how to solve this problem. The Prime Minister of Ukraine and his Polish counterpart will agree on all technical details.”

“Today, we discussed the issue of joint customs control, expansion of border crossing points, facilitation of postal exchange between Ukraine and the EU countries - I turned to Mr. Prime Minister of Poland with a proposal to lower the price of postal items. This is important for our people, for everyone who needs special support now,” Zelensky said.

“And one more important aspect: Poland asked us to help in the energy sector, in particular with the export of electricity. Of course, we will provide it. We will always help the Polish brothers who have been helping us since the first day,” the president stressed.

He recalled that “two more plaques appeared on our Alley of Courage in Kyiv today – with the names of Mr. Levits, the President of the Republic of Latvia, and Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of the Polish government. We will gradually note all the leaders of politics, culture, sports and business, who personally visited Kyiv during the most difficult half-year from February 24 to August 24, and personally participated in the defense of our state.”

