Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his traditional video message on Friday.

“Our army, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine continue active actions in several operational areas. They continue successfully. At this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated and took control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region,” he said.

“In part of the villages of the region, actions to check and secure the territory continue, we are gradually taking control of new settlements - everywhere we are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people. I'm thankful to all our boys and girls, men and women who are fighting for Ukraine!” the president said.