Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

In Bakhmut, eight people have been killed during the day due to Russian shelling, 17 more were wounded, 20 private and six multi-storey buildings were damaged, there is no water and electricity for the fourth day, repairs were impossible due to active hostilities, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"This night, the Russians fired in Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. Bakhmut suffered the greatest damage: over the previous day, the Russians killed eight people here, wounded 17 more. Twenty private and six multi-storey buildings, four shops, the Palace of Culture and the administrative building were damaged. In addition, the market came under fire - 107 containers were damaged. There is no water and electricity in the town for the fourth day — repairs are impossible due to active hostilities," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Pokrovsky district, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksymylianivka and Avdiyivka were affected. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

In Kramatorsky district, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka came under fire. In Sloviansk, warehouses and a technical school building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, an enterprise and a house were damaged. In Rai-Oleksandrivka, two houses were damaged, without casualties.