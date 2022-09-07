Facts

17:58 07.09.2022

Zelensky, Scholz discuss plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which the parties discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a wide range of topics," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The president said that during the conversation he thanked the head of the German government for confirming EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU, and also spoke about the need for a full-fledged IMF program.

"Discussed plans for further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," he said.

