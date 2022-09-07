Zelensky: Ukraine's military intelligence is one of most professional, efficient worldwide

On the day of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's military intelligence, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the Military Intelligence Day in Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"I can say quite confidently: Ukraine's military intelligence is one of the most professional and efficient in the world. And this is not just an assessment, this is a fact that you prove every day in the battles for our state, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, for our families, in the struggle for our land and future," Zelensky said at a meeting with servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Mariinsky Palace.

According to the president, most of the successes of intelligence cannot be spoken about publicly, but the unconditional result of its activities is the achievements of Ukraine on the battlefield, the liberation of Ukrainian territories from Russian invaders.

Zelensky believes that military intelligence operations will take one of the defining places in the history of Ukraine's victory in this war. In particular, according to him, important results were achieved near Kyiv, on Zmiyiny Island, in Kharkiv, in Donbas, in Mariupol, while protecting Azovstal and in other areas, as well as behind enemy lines.

"We remember how dangerous the tasks that you perform daily, and at what cost is the victory of our state in this war," he said.

The president also said Ukrainian military intelligence officers are rapidly gaining new experience and have become one of the foundations of Ukrainian statehood. A great merit in this is the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which successfully coordinates the actions of all special units of law enforcement agencies and is an extremely effective center of the entire Ukrainian intelligence community.

In addition, the president gave orders and medals to officers of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense for personal courage, selfless actions shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and exemplary performance of military duty.

The head of state also presented the Order of the Golden Star to the Heroes of Ukraine and the families of fallen soldiers, who were awarded this title posthumously.