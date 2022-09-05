Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

Holding the covens with the aggressor country's tricolors in the center of Europe is unacceptable, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said, commenting on the pro-Russian rallies that took place in Cologne and Prague on Sunday.

"Holding of such covens with the aggressor country's tricolors in the center of Europe is unacceptable. These events had nothing in common with the freedom of speech and the real sentiments in Germany and the Czech Republic. We condemn attempts of the pro-Russian rally participants to justify the war of Russia against Ukraine and disregard the honor and dignity of Ukrainians who stand up for freedom of Europe with their lives," he said on Facebook on Monday.

Nikolenko also stressed that Ukraine is grateful to the residents of Cologne and Prague who opposed the pro-Russian rallies on Sunday. He recalled that the rallies demanded to stop supporting Ukraine and cancel sanctions against Russia. The protesters in their statements also called in question Ukraine's territorial integrity, as well as announced fundraising campaigns to support illegal armed groups in Donbas, the ministry's spokesperson said.

"We have no doubt on the solidarity of the absolute majority of German and Czech people with Ukrainians, as they provided hundreds of thousands of them with temporary asylum, as well as support Ukraine and their governments' policy of fight against Russian aggression. The Sunday rallies are unable to undermine friendship between Ukraine and Germany and the Czech Republic, whose support we highly appreciate," Nikolenko said.