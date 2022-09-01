Facts

15:11 01.09.2022

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

The mission of the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP, the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom reported.

"Yes, the mission managed to visit the NPP," the company said in a comment to the Interfax–Ukraine agency.

As reported, the IAEA mission left Zaporizhia on Thursday morning, which is separated from Enerhodar by 120 km, and stayed at the checkpoint in Novo-Oleksandrivka for several hours. The mission is accompanied by head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Haluschenko, and head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

