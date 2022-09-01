Facts

13:55 01.09.2022

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

1 min read
Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported suspicions to the ex-director of the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Service, which in 2014 illegally transferred $147,500 to a Russian bank account in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"He specifically opened an account with a Russian bank already at the beginning of the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, so that the funds would become inaccessible to the Ukrainian side. This money was received by the SOE from leasing two sea vessels," the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Thursday.

The official was notified of suspicion of embezzlement of property due to abuse of office on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of conducting a special pretrial investigation is being decided, since the suspect is in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea #sbi

