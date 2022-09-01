Facts

09:06 01.09.2022

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

The Russian occupation forces are shelling from artillery the pre-agreed route of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission from Zaporizhia to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"The Russians are shelling from artillery the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to the ZNPP. The UN front group is unable to continue its movement for security reasons. Ukraine continues to apply efforts to ensure safe admission of the international IAEA mission to the ZNPP. We demand Russia to stop provocations and ensure unhindered access of the IAEA to the Ukrainian nuclear facility," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

