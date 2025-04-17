Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

On Thursday, Russian occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two men and injuring five people, reports chairman of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed them by shelling the city with heavy artillery. Five people were injured, four of whom are in hospital in serious condition," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the shelling caused a fire, and damaged a store, cafe, private homes, outbuildings, a car and a bus stop.