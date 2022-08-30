Facts

10:22 30.08.2022

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

A massive shelling of invaders on Monday with 16 S-300 missiles led to significant destruction and damage to buildings and transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"According to Pivden task force, on the afternoon of August 29, after 15:15, Mykolaiv was subjected to a massive attack by sixteen S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, which led to numerous destruction and damage to private and multi-storey buildings, transport infrastructure facilities. As a result, two people were killed and 24 were injured," Kim saidon his Telegram channel.

It is also reported that on Monday at 09:17 and 15:20 enemy shelling was recorded on the town of Ochakiv, Ochakiv merged territorial community. Hitting the territory of the aquazone. There were no casualties.

In Bashtansky district on the evening of August 29, there were attacks by two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. As a result of the explosion of rockets, private houses were damaged, there were no preliminary victims.

The villages of Bereznehuvatska merged territorial community, located on the contact line, remain under constant shelling. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Information about damage is specified.

In Voznesensky and Pervomaisky districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.

