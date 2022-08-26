Facts

15:54 26.08.2022

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

3 min read
Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

Based on the materials of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Head of the Chechen Republic of Russia Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his closest associates were notified of suspicion of committing a number of crimes on the territory of Ukraine, the SBU said.

"The State Security Service of Ukraine has collected unconditional evidence of war crimes from: Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of Russia; Daniil Martynov, Deputy Head of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of Russia for the Chechen Republic, Hussein Mezhidov, commander of the tactical group of the 249th separate motorized battalion "South" of the 46th Separate Operational Brigade of the North Caucasian District of the National Guard Troops of Russia," the SBU said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the SBU, it is documented that in February-March 2022, Kadyrov personally supervised the development and planning of individual military operations of these units, gave orders, heard reports and reports from their leaders.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, Martynov was a former FSB commando and is now in charge of training Kadyrov's bodyguards after he gave up FSB protection.

"It was established that on March 5, Martynov personally led the capture of Borodianka psycho-neurological boarding school with a geriatric department. On his orders, almost 500 people were taken hostage (dispensary patients, staff and local residents), including over 100 bedridden patients; the approaches to the building were mined, and the boarding school itself has been turned into a firing position for the occupiers," the SBU said.

The SBU said that on the orders of another person close to the head of Chechnya, Hussein Mezhidov, from February 25 to March 13, almost 200 residents of Hostomel were illegally taken hostage and kept in the basements of high-rise buildings.

"Among the victims were women, the elderly and underage children. Those of the prisoners who, unable to withstand the inhuman conditions of detention (dampness, cold, lack of water, food and medicine), were dying, buried 'here, near the house," the SBU said.

Both "military officials" are accused of holding civilians, violating the rules for treating the civilian population, using them as a "human shield," Mezhidov is also accused of robbing civilians and objects.

"Investigators of the SBU announced Kadyrov suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war); part 3 of Article 110 (commission of deliberate actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, leading to death of people and other grave consequences), part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of Russia's lawful armed aggression against Ukraine). Martynov and Mezhidov are charged under part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or the civilian population)," the SBU said.

The investigation continues to establish other crimes committed by the defendants during the conduct of hostilities against Ukraine.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Chief Investigator of the SBU Department with the operational support of the Main Department for Combating Systemic Threats to the Government of the SBU and the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tags: #sbu #kadyrov

MORE ABOUT

10:16 22.08.2022
Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

12:43 19.08.2022
SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

12:58 15.08.2022
Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

16:21 12.08.2022
SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

17:11 08.08.2022
SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

15:28 02.08.2022
SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

18:49 29.07.2022
Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

14:07 26.07.2022
SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

12:41 19.07.2022
Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

AD

HOT NEWS

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

LATEST

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD