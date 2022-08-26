Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

Based on the materials of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Head of the Chechen Republic of Russia Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his closest associates were notified of suspicion of committing a number of crimes on the territory of Ukraine, the SBU said.

"The State Security Service of Ukraine has collected unconditional evidence of war crimes from: Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of Russia; Daniil Martynov, Deputy Head of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of Russia for the Chechen Republic, Hussein Mezhidov, commander of the tactical group of the 249th separate motorized battalion "South" of the 46th Separate Operational Brigade of the North Caucasian District of the National Guard Troops of Russia," the SBU said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the SBU, it is documented that in February-March 2022, Kadyrov personally supervised the development and planning of individual military operations of these units, gave orders, heard reports and reports from their leaders.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, Martynov was a former FSB commando and is now in charge of training Kadyrov's bodyguards after he gave up FSB protection.

"It was established that on March 5, Martynov personally led the capture of Borodianka psycho-neurological boarding school with a geriatric department. On his orders, almost 500 people were taken hostage (dispensary patients, staff and local residents), including over 100 bedridden patients; the approaches to the building were mined, and the boarding school itself has been turned into a firing position for the occupiers," the SBU said.

The SBU said that on the orders of another person close to the head of Chechnya, Hussein Mezhidov, from February 25 to March 13, almost 200 residents of Hostomel were illegally taken hostage and kept in the basements of high-rise buildings.

"Among the victims were women, the elderly and underage children. Those of the prisoners who, unable to withstand the inhuman conditions of detention (dampness, cold, lack of water, food and medicine), were dying, buried 'here, near the house," the SBU said.

Both "military officials" are accused of holding civilians, violating the rules for treating the civilian population, using them as a "human shield," Mezhidov is also accused of robbing civilians and objects.

"Investigators of the SBU announced Kadyrov suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war); part 3 of Article 110 (commission of deliberate actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, leading to death of people and other grave consequences), part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of Russia's lawful armed aggression against Ukraine). Martynov and Mezhidov are charged under part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or the civilian population)," the SBU said.

The investigation continues to establish other crimes committed by the defendants during the conduct of hostilities against Ukraine.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Chief Investigator of the SBU Department with the operational support of the Main Department for Combating Systemic Threats to the Government of the SBU and the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.