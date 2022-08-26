Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited the Apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, to inform him of the disappointment with the Pope's statement about the Russian woman Daria Dugina who died on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Visvaldas Kulbokas was informed that Ukraine is deeply disappointed with the words of the Pontiff, who unfairly equate the aggressor and the victim. At the same time, the decision of Pope Francis to mention in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war the death of a Russian citizen on the territory of Russia, to which Ukraine has nothing to do, causes misunderstanding," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It is noted that during the general audience on August 24 on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Pope mentioned in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war the death of a Russian citizen on the territory of Russia, to which Ukraine has nothing to do.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Pontiff has never paid special attention to specific victims of the war, among whom 376 Ukrainian children have already died at the hands of Russian occupiers.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that in the future the Holy See will avoid unfair statements that cause disappointment in Ukrainian society," the message says.