09:24 25.08.2022

At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

On the night of Thursday, August 25, the Russian army shelled four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region – Synelnykivsky, Nikopolsky, Kryvorizky and Dniprovsky. Eight people were wounded, including three children, Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

In particular, after midnight, the enemy hit Synelnykivsky district for the fourth time in a day. Several houses were destroyed in Velykomykhailivka. Eight people were injured, including three children. The smallest girl is two years old. All are hospitalized.

"Search and rescue work continues in the village of Chaplyne. The Russian attack that took place the day before claimed the lives of more than 20 people, including two boys – six and 11 years old. They were just playing at home when Russian missiles flew there. The police opened criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war," Reznichenko said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The enemy covered Nikopol region three times with fire from Grad systems and heavy artillery. Some 11 shells landed in Nikopol and Marhanets community. There are no casualties.

According to Reznichenko, Russian Uragan and Tornado systems fired on Kryvy Rih region. We ended up in Apostolivsky and Shyrokivska merged communities. The village of Kosheve was without electricity. Several rockets flew into one of the districts of Kryvy Rih. There is destruction of housing. People were not hurt.

"The Russians sent a missile to Dnipro region. Our servicemen shot it down," he said.

