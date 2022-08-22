Facts

10:43 22.08.2022

If trial of Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol takes place, any negotiations with Russia to be impossible – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in case of a trial of the Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol, Russia "will cut itself off from the negotiations."

"Now there are enough reports in the media that in Mariupol the scenery is being prepared for an absolutely disgusting and absurd show trial of Ukrainian defenders, of our warriors who are captives of the occupiers," he said in a video statement on the night of Sunday to Monday.

"No matter what the occupiers are thinking, no matter what they are planning, the reaction of our state will be absolutely clear. If this despicable show trial takes place, if our people are brought into this scenery in violation of all agreements, all international rules, if there is abuse... This will be the line beyond which any negotiations are impossible," the president said.

"Russia will cut itself off from the negotiations. There will be no more conversations. Our state has said everything," he said.

According to Zelensky, " All partners of Ukraine have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week. Today I spoke with President Macron about all the threats. President of Türkiye Erdoğan is also informed about all this. The Secretary-General of the UN, I am sure, will also react. They and other world leaders received appropriate signals from us. ".

"Everyone understands everything. They understand what the occupiers are doing and what it threatens. And they understand that Ukraine will not tolerate this. It will not tolerate tormenting of people about whom only one thing can be said: they are heroes of their Homeland, they defended the freedom of their people from invaders on their land," the president said.

He said "even in times of war, there must be rules. The power of the world is definitely enough to bring any state, any terrorist under the power of these rules. Well, all of us - all Ukrainians - must remember one thing: no matter what, our goal is victory."

As reported, on August 24, a so-called "tribunal" is planned to be held in Mariupol over the Ukrainian servicemen who were captured after the occupation of Azovstal plant by the invaders.

