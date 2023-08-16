Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Russian invaders removed from the Mariupol port another batch of Ukrainian grain in the amount of 1,500 tonnes, the traffic from the port has been intensified, Adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriuschenko has said.

"Today, another 1,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been removed from the Mariupol port. The vessel is on the way to the channel. Of course, the identification system turned off again," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Andriuschenko also said that the traffic from the sea port has been intensified – approximately one vessel leaves the port per three days.

"However, all the vessels have low load capacity but the trend is not good. All the vessels, reportedly, belong to Roskapstroy which is de facto controlled by the Defense Ministry [of Russia]," he said.