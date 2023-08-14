Ukraine hits Russia's command post near Mariupol – AFU Strategic Communications Dept

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a command post of the Russian occupation forces in the vicinity of temporarily occupied Mariupol on Monday morning, the Strategic Communications Department of the AFU has said.

"Today, at around 11:00, the defense forces of Ukraine hot a command post of the Russian troops in the village of Yuryivka, not far from temporarily occupied Mariupol. Glory to the AFU!" it said on the Telegram channel.

The command post was situation in the Khvylia (Wave) health improvement facility in Yuryivka.