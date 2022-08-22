Facts

10:16 22.08.2022

Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

1 min read
In Kropyvnytskyi late on Saturday evening, August 20, Head of the SBU department in Kirovohrad region Oleksandr Nakonechny was found dead, deputy of Kropyvnytsky district council from the European Solidarity party Andriy Lavrus has said.

"According to media, Head of the SBU department in Kirovograd region Oleksandr Nakonechny committed suicide. Law enforcement sources confirmed the information and provided details," Lavrus said on his Telegram channel.

According to the preliminary version, the colonel was at the place of residence and fired one shot in the head with a pistol. He died on the spot from the gunshot wound.

In turn, the SBU main department and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) confirmed the information about the death of the SBU head Nakonechny.

"The SBU and SBI are studying all the circumstances of the death of the head of the SBU in Kirovohrad region. After the information is collected in full and analyzed, we will inform the society," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #sbu #kirovohrad_region

