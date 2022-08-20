Facts

15:27 20.08.2022

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation in Vienna, and Austria to declare him persona non grata because of his statement about the destruction of the Ukrainian nation, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Russia's Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov is calling for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation. This genocidal language must not be tolerated. We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov, and on the host country, Austria - to declare him persona non grata," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter: "No mercy to the Ukrainian population."

