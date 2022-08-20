Podoliak concerning call of Russia's ambassador in Vienna to genocide of Ukrainians: time to understand Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people

Russia's Permanent Representative to Austria Mikhail Ulyanov declares the need for a "final solution to the Ukrainian issue" and calls for genocide, it's time to understand that Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said.

"Russian Ambassador to Austria Ulyanov declares the need for a "final solution to Ukraine issue" and calls for genocide. Again heard in Europe: "Not all Russians are like Putin" and "We should let North Stream-2 work." Time to understand: Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people," he wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier, Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter: "No mercy to the Ukrainian population."