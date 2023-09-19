Podoliak about attack on Kostiantynivka: Circumstances being studied, society will receive answer

Advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on an article by The New York Times, where the strike on Kostiantynivka was called a "tragic accident" due to the fall of not a Russian, but a Ukrainian missile, said that the circumstances are being studied by law enforcement agencies, after which the public will receive an exact answer to what exactly happened.

As he noted, the appearance of articles in foreign ezines with doubts about Russia's involvement in the attack on Kostiantynivka causes the growth of conspiracy theories, and, therefore, will require additional legal assessment by the investigative authorities.

"The circumstances of the attack on Kostiantynivka are being studied. In any case, the legal truth will be established. The society will definitely get an answer to the question of what exactly happened," Podoliak wrote on his Telegram.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the President's Office recalled that law enforcement agencies by default conduct a thorough and detailed investigation of each incident within the framework of recording and documenting Russian war crimes.

At the same time, he also stressed that "we should not forget that it was Russia that launched the invasion of Ukraine and it is Russia that is responsible for bringing war to our country, and it is Russia that regularly inflicts massive missile, bomb and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian population. Ukraine is conducting exclusively defensive actions, defending itself and its territories."

As reported, on September 6, as a result of a strike on a market in Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region), 16 people were killed and 33 people were injured. Ukraine blamed Russia for the strike.

Later, the American edition of The New York Times, referring to satellite images, the words of eyewitnesses and air defense experts, published an article suggesting that the strike was the result of an accidental (as a result of a malfunction) hit by a Ukrainian missile from the Buk installation.

In turn, the AFU has already called for waiting for the official data of the investigation.