AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian air defense used only four missiles of the S300 complex to shoot down four enemy Kalibr cruise missiles over the city of Dnipro on Saturday morning, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Four Kalibr missiles were shot down near the city of Dnipro. We used only four missiles of the S300 complex," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at about 10 am in Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four Kalibr cruise missiles, which the invaders fired from the Black Sea.