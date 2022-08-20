Facts

11:54 20.08.2022

AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

1 min read
AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian air defense used only four missiles of the S300 complex to shoot down four enemy Kalibr cruise missiles over the city of Dnipro on Saturday morning, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Four Kalibr missiles were shot down near the city of Dnipro. We used only four missiles of the S300 complex," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at about 10 am in Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four Kalibr cruise missiles, which the invaders fired from the Black Sea.

Tags: #war #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

17:10 20.08.2022
Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

15:58 20.08.2022
AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

15:39 20.08.2022
Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

15:38 20.08.2022
Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

13:01 19.08.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

14:01 18.08.2022
Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

19:35 17.08.2022
Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

15:58 17.08.2022
Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Podoliak concerning call of Russia's ambassador in Vienna to genocide of Ukrainians: time to understand Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people

US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

UAH 200,000 must be transferred to Oschadbank for permission to make business trip abroad

UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

AD
AD
AD
AD